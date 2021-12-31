salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $360.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been given a $360.00 price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.99% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $255.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.97 and a 200-day moving average of $265.33. The company has a market cap of $251.50 billion, a PE ratio of 141.07, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total value of $5,386,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,699 shares of company stock worth $138,178,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $586,785,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.