salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $360.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) has been given a $360.00 price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.99% from the company’s current price.
CRM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.49.
NYSE:CRM opened at $255.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.97 and a 200-day moving average of $265.33. The company has a market cap of $251.50 billion, a PE ratio of 141.07, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75.
In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.30, for a total value of $5,386,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 485,699 shares of company stock worth $138,178,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $586,785,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
