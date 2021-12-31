Zacks Investment Research Lowers Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $905.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

