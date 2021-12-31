United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Given a $240.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) received a $240.00 price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

NYSE UPS opened at $213.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.76 and a 52 week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,491,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,204,348,000 after buying an additional 786,606 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,389,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,240,328,000 after buying an additional 1,489,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,805,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,495,123,000 after buying an additional 710,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,175,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,020,000 after buying an additional 295,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,459,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,540,515,000 after buying an additional 219,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

