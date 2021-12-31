1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FLWS. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $429,549.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $532,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,448 shares of company stock valued at $996,018 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 288.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

