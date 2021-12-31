frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FTDR. Raymond James lowered their target price on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded frontdoor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.83.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $42.59. frontdoor has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that frontdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the second quarter worth $74,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in frontdoor by 1,474.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the second quarter worth $88,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in frontdoor in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in frontdoor by 44.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

