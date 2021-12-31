Reviewing Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC)

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iSpecimen and Inotiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $8.18 million 9.27 -$4.65 million N/A N/A Inotiv $89.61 million 7.19 $10.90 million ($0.18) -224.54

Inotiv has higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for iSpecimen and Inotiv, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 0 0 N/A Inotiv 0 0 2 0 3.00

Inotiv has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.49%. Given Inotiv’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inotiv is more favorable than iSpecimen.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A Inotiv 6.73% 1.02% 0.35%

Summary

Inotiv beats iSpecimen on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.

