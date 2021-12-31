Critical Survey: Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) versus Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.0% of Elmira Savings Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elmira Savings Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.15%. Given Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit of Texas Bancshares is more favorable than Elmira Savings Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Elmira Savings Bank has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Elmira Savings Bank and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elmira Savings Bank 18.91% N/A N/A Spirit of Texas Bancshares 30.91% 12.18% 1.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elmira Savings Bank and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elmira Savings Bank $29.70 million 2.68 $4.16 million $1.54 14.84 Spirit of Texas Bancshares $142.42 million 3.50 $31.31 million $2.59 11.15

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Elmira Savings Bank. Spirit of Texas Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elmira Savings Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Elmira Savings Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Elmira Savings Bank pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Elmira Savings Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Spirit of Texas Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Spirit of Texas Bancshares beats Elmira Savings Bank on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Elmira, NY.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products. The company was founded by Dean O. Bass in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, TX.

