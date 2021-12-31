Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

MQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Marqeta from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.05. Marqeta has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $131.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Seth R. Weissman sold 70,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $1,437,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 83North Ii Limited Partnership sold 2,751,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $69,804,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Marqeta by 846.9% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 28,449,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,409,000 after acquiring an additional 25,444,638 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,556,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,574,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,130,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the second quarter worth $138,750,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

