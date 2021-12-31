ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of tools and accessories to the building industry. Its product segment consists of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. The company offers bags and totes, knee pads, sawhorses, miter saw stands, pouches and cliptech tool belts. Its brand name includes TOUGHBUILT(R). ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is based in Lake Forest, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of ToughBuilt Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLT opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.62. ToughBuilt Industries has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 69.31% and a negative net margin of 58.79%. As a group, analysts expect that ToughBuilt Industries will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Panosian acquired 263,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $100,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 51,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 128,815 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 452,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 142,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 988,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

