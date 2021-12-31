Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.16. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRCO)

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores.

