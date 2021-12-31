Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $58.10

Shares of Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.10 and traded as high as $59.12. Linamar shares last traded at $58.84, with a volume of 4,477 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIMAF. CIBC lowered their target price on Linamar from C$99.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66.

Linamar Corp. is a diversified manufacturing company, which engages in engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment .The Industrial segment designs and produces mobile industrial equipment, aerial work platforms and telehandlers agricultural equipment.

