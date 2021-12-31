UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UFPT. Colliers Securities began coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Taglich Brothers reiterated a buy rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of UFPT opened at $71.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.96. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $75.34. The stock has a market cap of $536.88 million, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.99.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,041,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 536,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 57,402 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 389,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,979,000 after buying an additional 16,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 61.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 76,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. ?It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UFP Technologies (UFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.