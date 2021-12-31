Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will announce $185.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $185.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.91 million. Cousins Properties posted sales of $178.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year sales of $737.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $737.00 million to $737.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $746.35 million, with estimates ranging from $743.38 million to $749.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 4,324.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 111.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $40.35 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

