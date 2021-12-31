CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $17.33

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.33 and traded as high as C$17.38. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$17.27, with a volume of 83,988 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.71%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.