Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.74

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.74 and traded as low as $12.49. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in holding the stock of the Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. and of other subsidiaries it may acquire or establish. Chino Commercial Bank was founded on December 8, 1999, while Chino Commercial Bancorp was incorporated on March 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Chino, CA.

