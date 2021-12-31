Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

FELE stock opened at $93.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.26. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $96.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $583,523.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 21.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Franklin Electric by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Electric (FELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.