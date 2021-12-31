DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a sell rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on DouYu International in a research report on Monday. They set an underperform rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. DouYu International has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.00 million, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.97.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 90.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 142,314 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of DouYu International by 824.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 942,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 840,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 846.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,938 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in DouYu International by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,433,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 445,588 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DouYu International by 915.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,431,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 1,290,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

