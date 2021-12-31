Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CRNX. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $28.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.35. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $136,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,696 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

