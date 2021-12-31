Zacks Investment Research Lowers CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

CNB Financial stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.98. CNB Financial has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in CNB Financial by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $535,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

