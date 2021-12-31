Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

SMSMY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sims in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. Sims has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

