NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NorthWestern Energy is a growing, financially sound, investor-owned energy company. It has provided reliable and affordable energy to customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. The company got its start in small communities, providing essential service that allowed them to grow and prosper. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWE. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.72. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 68.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,862,000 after acquiring an additional 784,886 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in NorthWestern by 48,678.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 641,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,755,000 after buying an additional 640,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NorthWestern by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,155,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,314,000 after buying an additional 449,420 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NorthWestern by 111.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 712,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after buying an additional 375,963 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

