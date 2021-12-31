Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Labs is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. They solve the electronics industry’s toughest problems, providing customers with significant advantages in performance, energy savings, connectivity and design simplicity. Backed by their world-class engineering teams with unsurpassed software and mixed-signal design expertise, Silicon Labs empowers developers with the tools and technologies they need to advance quickly and easily from initial idea to final product. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $206.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,083. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

