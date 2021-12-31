U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.50) on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of USAU opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. U.S. Gold has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

