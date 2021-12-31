General Motors (NYSE:GM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.22% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “General Motors' hot-selling brands in America like Chevrolet Silverado and Equinox along with upcoming electric vehicle (EV) launches including GMC Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq EV are likely to boost the firm’s prospects. Superior liquidity profile of the firm bodes well. General Motors’ Ultium Drive system and collaborations with Honda and EVgo are likely to scale up its e-mobility prowess. While plans to spend $35 billion through 2025 to launch gen-next EVs and self-driving vehicles augur well for long-term prospects, they will strain near-term margins. The U.S. auto giant expects challenges in the second half of 2021, due to semiconductor-driven plant downtime. It anticipates 2H’21 commodity costs to be $1.5-$2 billion higher than the first half of the year. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Get General Motors alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

NYSE:GM opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.16. General Motors has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,079 shares of company stock worth $16,009,556 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Motors (GM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.