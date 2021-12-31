First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Advantage (NYSE:FA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Advantage Corporation is a provider of technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety and compliance related to human capital. The company operates principally in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. First Advantage Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, First Advantage currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Shares of FA opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.74.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $192.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Advantage will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $645,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $6,680,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

