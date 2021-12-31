Datto (NYSE:MSP) PT Raised to $32.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Datto (NYSE:MSP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MSP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.10.

MSP stock opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. Datto has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 120.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datto will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datto news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $417,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 5,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $157,923.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,363 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Datto by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 43,571 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Datto during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Datto by 589.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 149,972 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Datto during the 3rd quarter worth $1,156,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Datto by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 151,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

