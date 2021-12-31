Financial Review: Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) & HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI)

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) and HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Rooshine has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireQuest has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rooshine and HireQuest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A HireQuest 56.78% 20.88% 13.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rooshine and HireQuest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A HireQuest 0 0 1 0 3.00

HireQuest has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.22%. Given HireQuest’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HireQuest is more favorable than Rooshine.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rooshine and HireQuest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HireQuest $13.81 million 20.01 $5.36 million $0.80 25.15

HireQuest has higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of HireQuest shares are held by institutional investors. 47.7% of HireQuest shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HireQuest beats Rooshine on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rooshine

Rooshine, Inc. engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, SC.

