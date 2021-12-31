Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Banco Santander from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Santander from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $3.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.51.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAN. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

