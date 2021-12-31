Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.38.

SPOT opened at $237.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.49. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter valued at $223,492,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 111.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 535,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,095,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,537,000 after acquiring an additional 479,367 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.