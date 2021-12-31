Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.33.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Axonics alerts:

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Axonics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axonics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $56.22 on Friday. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $46.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.