Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.33.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
In related news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $56.22 on Friday. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $46.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.
Axonics Company Profile
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
