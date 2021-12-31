SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Truist raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,534 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of SITE opened at $237.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $147.60 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.14.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.