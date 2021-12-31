LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.51

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as low as $0.89. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 309,570 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $116.56 million, a PE ratio of 104.10 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in LightInTheBox by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 318,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LightInTheBox by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 197,535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

