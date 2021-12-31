Zacks Investment Research Downgrades United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) to Hold

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.50.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 23.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 24,043 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 13.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter worth $127,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Microelectronics (UMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.