Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Raised to $73.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Argus from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.07.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth $4,061,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth $15,045,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 58.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 633,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,119,000 after purchasing an additional 19,843 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth $952,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

