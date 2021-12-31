Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.31

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.31 and traded as low as $32.00. Security Federal shares last traded at $32.00, with a volume of 433 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $104.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31.

Get Security Federal alerts:

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 12.19%.

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.