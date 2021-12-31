Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $65.47

Shares of Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.47 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.75). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 56.15 ($0.75), with a volume of 26,519 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price on shares of Serabi Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Serabi Gold alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £42.53 million and a P/E ratio of 7.20.

In related news, insider Michael Hodgson acquired 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £33,600 ($45,167.36).

Serabi Gold Company Profile (LON:SRB)

Serabi Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of gold projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper deposits. Its primary assets include the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 48,846 hectares; and the Coringa gold project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Serabi Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serabi Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.