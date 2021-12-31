Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.64

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.64 and traded as high as $29.40. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $29.40, with a volume of 813 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64. The company has a market cap of $140.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.28.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 107,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

