Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) versus Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Head to Head Analysis

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.5% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sanara MedTech and Ortho Regenerative Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sanara MedTech currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.90%. Given Sanara MedTech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $15.59 million 14.70 -$4.36 million ($0.64) -46.91 Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.13) -2.04

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Regenerative Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72% Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -193.60%

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

