Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) will report $87.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.66 million to $91.10 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $81.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $334.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $331.18 million to $338.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $351.62 million, with estimates ranging from $343.75 million to $359.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll purchased 65,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $454,675.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 39,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $284,403.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 189,075 shares of company stock worth $1,342,755 and have sold 59,891 shares worth $433,278. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINC stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $202.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

