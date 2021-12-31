Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PFGC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $45.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 138.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.68.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $51,242.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock worth $686,867 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,624 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,298 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,072 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

