American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

ACC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.57.

Shares of ACC opened at $57.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $57.37. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 439.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,446.15%.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

