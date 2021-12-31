Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Canon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE CAJ opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.32.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Canon had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canon will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Canon by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canon by 18.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Canon by 89.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Canon by 287.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Canon by 21.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

