Zacks Investment Research Lowers Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AXTA. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.60.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $32.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.83.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

