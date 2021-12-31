Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

NYSE:PGRE opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.32. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $11.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.68 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is -164.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 585,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 156,647 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Group in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Paramount Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 842,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Paramount Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 107,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 36,750 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.