Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Trading 3.4% Higher

Nuvei Corporation (TSE:NVEI) traded up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$86.87 and last traded at C$85.09. 445,035 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 338,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$82.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nuvei to a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$125.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$114.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.16 billion and a PE ratio of 82.21.

