Compass Point Increases Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Price Target to $27.00

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) had its target price lifted by analysts at Compass Point from $14.50 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. JMP Securities cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

BRG stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $694.87 million, a PE ratio of 240.45, a P/E/G ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $27.48.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 33,774 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

