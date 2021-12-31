Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Velo3D alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Velo3D in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

NYSE:VLD opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. Velo3D has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Velo3D will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Velo3D (VLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Velo3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velo3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.