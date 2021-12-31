Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) to “Buy”

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

NVZMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49. Novozymes A/S has a one year low of $56.26 and a one year high of $82.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

