Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $13.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised Heritage Commerce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

HTBK stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.42%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $29,630.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,706 shares of company stock worth $150,881 over the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 125.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 64,406.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

