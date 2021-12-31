Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $188.82

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €188.82 ($214.57) and traded as high as €217.90 ($247.61). Capgemini shares last traded at €214.90 ($244.20), with a volume of 148,304 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €206.59 and a 200-day moving average of €188.82.

Capgemini Company Profile (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

